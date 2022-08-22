WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo
Study Finds Drivers Speed, Use Cell Phones in School Zones

By News Desk
August 22, 2022 7:42AM EDT
Bradenton, Florida, United States

A new survey from AAA reveals that many Michigan drivers admit to risky behaviors like speeding and using their handheld mobile phone while driving through a school zone.

According to the survey, 37 percent admitted to speeding in an active school zone, while 27 percent admitted to using their hand-held cell phone while driving in active school zones. The auto group is reminding residents to slow down, come to complete stops, eliminate distractions, share the road with cyclists and talk to driving age teens about the importance of safe driving, especially in school zones.

