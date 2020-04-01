Students in Delta College Nursing Program Prepare to Enter Workforce Early
source: Delta College
About 70 students in Delta College’s nursing program will be able to enter the workforce early thanks to regulatory changes in the required clinical time needed to graduate. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order allowing the temporary changes this week to help
fill the need for medical personnel during the coronavirus outbreak. The state now allows 100 percent of online education to count for completion of studies, which was previously not allowed.
All students, including nursing majors, transitioned to online learning March 18, after Delta suspended labs and closed buildings as part of a statewide effort to decrease the spread of COVID-19.
“This is a productive decision for the students and the community,” said Dr. Jean Goodnow, president of Delta College. “Our soon-to-be graduates will join the workforce at a time of great need in our region, and I am incredibly grateful for the dedicated, caring and exceptional faculty members at Delta who are going above and beyond to ensure that their students are well prepared and confident.”
Daisy McQuiston, associate professor and interim nursing coordinator said students will now be able to work as graduate nurses at hospitals and other medical centers. When they pass the state licensing exam, they will become registered nurses.