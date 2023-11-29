Students for Trump co-founder arrested on assault charges

Ryan Fournier, co-founder of the group Students for Trump, was arrested in North Carolina earlier this month and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault on a female, according to court documents.

In court documents, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said Fournier, 27, allegedly grabbed a woman by her right arm and struck her with a pistol. The alleged incident occurred on Nov. 21.

Fournier posted bond and his next court appearance is set for Dec. 18. He waived his right to a court-assigned attorney, according to the court documents.

Fournier co-founded Students for Trump in 2015 when he was a freshman at Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina. He is the chair of the group, according to its website, and also serves as the executive director of Red Alert, a conservative activist group.

CBS News has made multiple attempts to contact Fournier for comment.