Student who recorded teacher’s use of racial slur suspended

A Missouri high school student who recorded a teacher using a racial slur says she was suspended for three days after the incident. Mary Walton, who began her three-day suspension on Friday, is now fighting to get it lifted.

The sophomore at Glendale High School in Springfield told local publication Springfield News-Leader she recorded the teacher so that she could have proof and hold him accountable. “I don’t think what he did was right,” she said, adding that he used the slur six times.

Walton said she texted the video to her mother after the teacher threatened to send her to the office. She also shared the video with a friend, and it began circulating.

After the incident on May 9, Principal Josh Groves sent home a notice to parents and students, saying the school was aware of “a Glendale teacher using offensive, derogatory language during class” and that a video is circulating.

“I want you to know that the comments expressed in the video are inappropriate, inexcusable and do not meet the professional standards for Springfield Public Schools employees,” the notice reads.

The school put the staff member on leave and began investigating the incident, according to the notice.

In a statement to CBS News on Tuesday, a representative for Springfield Public Schools said “the teacher who was initially placed on administrative leave following the situation at Glendale High School is no longer employed by Springfield Public Schools.”

“Furthermore, much speculation has occurred regarding student discipline related to a video recording of the unacceptable classroom incident,” the representative said in the statement. “Student discipline is confidential, per federal law, and Springfield Public Schools cannot disclose specifics related to actions taken.”

The representative said the student handbook states there are consequences for using electronic devices and those consequences would consider if minors are in recordings or if “hardships are endured by other students due to a violation of privacy with the dissemination of the video in question.”

The school district is confident it “appropriately and promptly handled all matters related to what occurred at Glendale,” the statement reads.

Walton’s family, however, has hired an attorney to demand the school lift the suspension. Walton said she doesn’t regret what she did.

“I was just confused because I don’t know what I did wrong,” she told the News-Leader. “I feel like if I didn’t take the video, he probably would not have been held accountable, like he is right now. So I don’t know why I am being punished.”

“I’m glad I took it.”

CBS News has reached out to the family’s lawyer and is awaiting response.