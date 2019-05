A 16-year-old student from Vassar who attends the Tuscola County Tech Center is in trouble after school officials reported he brought cookies that had marijuana in them on a field trip Thursday, and gave one to a female student.

School officials at the Tech Center took the bag of cookies from the boy and called Vassar police, who are investigating. Police say the girl was visibly intoxicated after eating the cookie, which she allegedly didn’t know had been laced with pot.