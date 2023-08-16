Student Dies from Medical Issue on CMU Campus

A Central Michigan University student died Monday at housing on the school’s campus.

Police responded to Graduate Housing just after 1:00 P.M. where a student suffered what police call an undisclosed medical emergency. Police say there were no signs of violence to indicate foul play and there was no danger to the public. The student, who has not been identified at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

CMU is offering support services for those impacted by the student’s death.