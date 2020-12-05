Strong winds fuel wildfire in Southern California

Silverado, California — Fire crews in Silverado Canyon are working around the clock to stop the massive Bond Fire in Southern California. They’re dousing hot spots and carving out containment lines to prevent the wildfire from exploding like it did Wednesday night.

The wildfire has burned 6,400 acres and was 10% contained as of Friday afternoon, CBS Los Angeles reported. Several homes were reported destroyed but an exact number is unknown.

Two firefighters were injured while battling the blaze Thursday and have been released from the hospital, officials said.

The blaze was sparked by a house fire Wednesday night, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Driven by hurricane-force winds, it quickly ripped through the canyon in a matter of minutes. Those in its path were forced to escape in the middle of the night.

“My daughter said she wanted to get some more clothes and stuff, I said, ‘hey just get out of here,'” resident Bruce McDougal told CBS LA.

McDougal’s truck, deck and trees were destroyed by the fire, though his home was spared.

“The firemen were here and they foamed the back of my house and I think that saved it. If those guys weren’t here it would have been gone,” he said.

The Bond Fire burns in the Silverado Canyon area of Orange County, near Irvine, California, on December 3, 2020. Mario Tama / Getty Images

For families in these canyons, dodging fire after fire has now become a way of life.

“This is the 6th fire in a year,” said resident Susan Iwamoto.

It’s been a record-breaking year in California. More than 4 million acres have already burned. Scientists say climate change is drying out vegetation too fast for modern fire-management techniques to keep up.

Exhausted crews face another round of dangerous conditions next week.