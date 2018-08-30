Storms Bring Tornadoes to Arenac, Ogemaw Counties

Three tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service to touch down Tuesday, August 28 in Ogemaw and Arenac Counties. The first, an EF-1 with winds up to 100 miles per hour and 40 yards wide, touched down in the area of Mud Lake Road northeast of West Branch from 8:53 to 8:55 p.m., traveling less than a quarter mile, damaging a few homes. The second twister was a 40 yard wide EF-0 with 85 mile an hour winds. That was on the ground from 8:58 to 9:00 p.m. northeast of Sterling in the area of Franklin Trail north of the Rifle River. It damaged mature trees and a few structures. The third was also an EF-1 about 50 yards wide. It was on the ground from 9:14 to 9:16 p.m. The tornado damaged several trees, vehicles and campers around the Point Au Gres Campground and traveled about a mile to Lake Huron. No injuries were reported in any of the tornadoes.