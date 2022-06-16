Storm Knocks Out Power to Thousands in the Great Lakes Bay Region

Thousand of Consumers Energy customers are without power after a massive thunderstorm moved through the region on June 16.
Midland County has 995 outages with the majority reported in Ingersoll and Larkin townships. Saginaw County has 965 outages concentrated mainly in Thomas Township. Bay County has so far reported the most outages at 5,980 customers. The storm moved through Williams, Monitor and Bangor townships, east over the city and out to the Saginaw Bay before heading through the Thumb.
Trees and power lines across the region have been knocked down by the storm, resulting in many areas being inaccessible. Anyone driving through the region this morning should do so with caution. If you see a downed power line, do not approach it, but call 9-1-1 and Consumers at 1-800-477-5050.