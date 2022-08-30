Storm Knocks Out Power Across Much of Lower Michigan

Utility crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after

severe weather blew through Michigan Monday. More than 375-thousand Consumers

Energy and DTE Energy customers were knocked off line as wind gusts of 60 and 70

miles per hour hit the state. Power poles and lines are down. Trees and limbs also

came down. In Three Rivers, high winds blew a single engine plane over. Top winds

were 74 miles per hour reported near Lapeer and 70 miles per hour reported at Detroit

City Airport. Restoration efforts are expected to last a few days. The hardest hit areas included

Southeast Michigan. Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing, and Grand Rapids, Flint and Midland also had many trees and wires down affecting homes and businesses. Utility crews have been working through the night once winds went down to safely allow them to begin restoration efforts.