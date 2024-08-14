WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Stonehenge’s ‘Altar Stone’ Originally Came From Scotland And Not Wales, New Research Shows

By News Desk
August 14, 2024 3:31PM EDT
Share
FILE - The world heritage site of Stonehenge is seen in Wiltshire, England on Dec. 17, 2013. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Researchers are one step closer to understanding how Stonehenge was created.

A new study shows the unique stone lying flat at the center of Stonehenge originally came from a sandstone quarry near the tip of northeast Scotland.

It’s not clear whether the 16-foot slab was carried by boat or through land — a journey of more than 460 miles.

For more than a century, it was believed Stonehenge’s “altar stone” came from Wales.

The analysis was published in the journal Nature.

Stonehenge was constructed around 5,000 years ago, with stones forming different circles brought to the site at different times.

Popular Stories

1

Man Killed In Crash With Semi In Bay County
2

Inmate Dies In Midland County Jail
3

Burning Vehicle Under Investigation In Bay City
4

Motorcyclist Arrested for Driving Over 130 m.p.h. in Bay County
5

LLEAD Saginaw Host Community Dinner to Support Literacy in Saginaw