Stone Named Midland Assistant City Manager

Ric Antonio
Mar 19, 2022 @ 6:30pm
Midland Human Resources and Labor Relations director, Carol Stone, has been promoted to Assistant City Manager effective March 21st.

The position is a newly-created role following the restructuring of several City departments.

Joining the City in 2014, Stone worked as Administrative Services Manager for the Huron-Clinton Metroparks (a five-county regional public parks system), Assistant City Manager for the City of Howell prior to that, and Administrative Services Manager for the City of Plymouth from 1980 to 2005.

In her new role, she will work closely with City Manager Brad Kaye to address cross-department organizational challenges and help the City to adapt to a changing workforce over the next several years.

Stone holds a Bachelor’s degree in management with a minor in human resources from Madonna University; and is a Senior Certified Professional by both the Society for Human Resource Management and by the International Public Management Association for Human Resources.

