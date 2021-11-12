Steve Bannon indicted for contempt of Congress

Steve Bannon, who was a top adviser to former President Trump, was indicted Friday by a federal grand jury for contempt of Congress, as a result of his failure to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced.

Bannon is charged with one contempt count involving his refusal to appear for a deposition, and another involving his refusal to produce documents to the House select committee. No arraignment date has been set yet by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

If convicted, Bannon could face a maximum of one year in prison for each charge, according to the Justice Department.

“Since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department employees that together we would show the American people by word and deed that the department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law and pursues equal justice under the law,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “Today’s charges reflect the department’s steadfast commitment to these principles.”

A White House official tells CBS News they will not comment on the indictment.

