Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication, police say

Former University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested in Dallas on Sunday morning for alleged public intoxication, according to officials.

The Dallas police department said in a statement that officers responded to reports of a man banging on doors around 7 a.m. ET.

“The preliminary investigation found when officers arrived, they located the man, Stetson Bennett, 25, and determined he was intoxicated,” the Dallas police department said. “Bennett was taken into custody, transported to the City Detention Center and charged with Public Intoxication.”

Other details of the incident have not yet been released.

Earlier this month, Bennet led the Georgia Bulldogs to become the first team to win consecutive College Football Playoff national championships.