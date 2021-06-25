Stephen Colbert relied on his wife’s laughter to get him through “Late Show” broadcasts from his home

For much of the last 15 months, while the world struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic, Stephen Colbert hosted CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” from home. Colbert is now back doing the successful late-night show before a live audience at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City. Colbert talks about “The Late Show,” the necessity of collaborating with an audience, his family and more in an interview with John Dickerson for “CBS Sunday Morning,” to be broadcast June 27.

Colbert and his wife, Evie, talk with Dickerson about their life during the pandemic, and how they adjusted to having his show broadcast from their home, when Evie provided the only laughter he could hear.

“I used to think, ‘If I could get an audience to laugh the way Evie laughs, I think I’ll be okay,'” Stephen Colbert said. “And for the last 15 months, that’s the only laugh I had. And it just confirms that’s really the kind of laugh I always want.”

“And you know, I could also tell when it would help,” said Evie Colbert. “I honestly could. I’d be like, ‘Okay, this laugh is giving him a little energy. Let’s keep it going’ And it was fun. I mean, being told to laugh for someone is great!”

To watch a preview clip, click on the video player below:

The laughter became part of the program – and Stephen Colbert’s pandemic support structure – while doing a show without a studio audience.

Colbert also talked with Dickerson about the necessity of collaborating with an audience, his family, and the importance of the spot where he stands on stage to deliver his monologue, particularly now that he is back in front of a live, vaccinated audience at the Ed Sullivan Theater.

Colbert and Dickerson on stage at the Ed Sullivan Theater. CBS News

