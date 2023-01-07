Statewide Art Contest Held for Missing Children’s Day Poster

The Michigan State Police Missing Children’s Clearinghouse is looking for submissions to the 40th annual National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. The contest gives an opportunity to promote child safety and discuss the topic of missing or exploited children. According to Michigan State Police, there are nearly 950 missing children in the state.

The contest is for fifth grade students from Michigan, and submissions must be 8 1/2″ x 14″ inch posters with original artwork reflecting this year’s theme “Bringing our Missing Children Home.” The winner of the statewide contest will be entered into the national contest, who will receive a trip to Washington D.C. and have their artwork featured as the 2023 National Missing Children’s Day poster.

More information, including applications, can be found at michigan.gov/mspnewsroom.