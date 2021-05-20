State Trooper Saved By Narcan During Traffic Stop
source: Michigan State Police
A Michigan State Police trooper is recovering after being exposed to fentanyl Wednesday, while investigating a reckless driver on M-13 near Beaver Road in Bay County. When police found the vehicle, they suspected the 32-year-old driver was under the influence of drugs. State Police said during a search of the vehicle, the trooper adjusted his face mask, began to feel disoriented, and fell to the ground.
The trooper’s partner recognized the signs of an overdose and immediately administered a dose of Narcan, at which time the trooper recovered. The trooper was transported to a local hospital, where he was in stable condition and awaiting release.
The 32-year-old suspect was being evaluated by a drug recognition expert for allegedly operating under the influence of drugs. Additional investigation was being completed on possible felony drug charges.
As a precaution, Michigan State Police equips all troopers with Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Troopers recognize the dangers of certain drugs getting into their system through skin contact, breathing or even their eyes.