State Trooper-Involved Shooting Under Investigation

(source: MSP)

A state trooper from the Flint Post is on administrative leave after he fired at a suspect Thursday night in Owosso. Michigan State Police First District Special Investigation Section detectives are investigating the shooting, which happened about 11:35 p.m. outside the Avenue Bar & Grill.

Michigan State Troopers from the Flint Post and Owosso Police officers had been sent to the business for reports of a man banging on the door with a gun as the bar was closing. State Police said when the suspect did not comply with commands to drop the weapon, a trooper fired twice, striking him in the abdomen. The 39-year-old man from Owosso was hospitalized with serious injuries. Charges are expected to be filed against him.

State police will send a report to the Shiawassee Prosecutor’s Office once the investigation is complete.