State Trooper Arrested

A Michigan State Trooper who works at the Caro Post is on unpaid suspension and facing multiple charges in connection after allegedly assaulting his female partner while on duty. State Police say Adam Mullin is facing the following criminal charges: Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, obstruction of justice, misconduct in office, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer causing injury, aggravated domestic violence and felony firearm.The Michigan Attorney General’s office authorized the charges following a state police investigation. Mullin was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Lapeer County Jail, where he was arraigned Friday.

Mullin joined the Michigan State Police in July 2016. He recently received the state police “Corporal Samuel Mapes Criminal Patrol and Investigation Award,” given annually to the top five percent of troopers in each district for looking “past the traffic stop” to excel in proactive criminal patrol and criminal investigations closed by felony arrests. He was recognized at a Lansing ceremony on Feb. 6.