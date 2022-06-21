      Weather Alert

State to Pay Mackinac Center Legal Fees Following Michigan Supreme Court Ruling

News Desk
Jun 21, 2022 @ 5:30am

The state of Michigan will pay a local conservative think tank $200,000 in legal fees following a case in the Michigan Supreme Court.

In May 2020, the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Grand Rapids-based Miller Johnson law firm filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency authority during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Court unanimously decided that the governor’s attempt to continue a state of emergency without legislative approval was illegal. In an additional 4-3 ruling in the same case, the court declared the Emergency Powers of Governor Act of 1945 unconstitutional. This decision restored the separation of powers and struck down every executive order issued since April 30, 2020.

An agreement about the legal fees was reached with the offices of the governor, attorney general and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Popular Posts
Greek Fest Organizers Must Scramble to Recover From Storm
Crime Stoppers Highlights November 2021 Homicide in Saginaw
Toddler Critical After Near Drowning
Saginaw Shooting Leaves Man in Critical Condition
Storm Knocks Out Power to Thousands in the Great Lakes Bay Region
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On