State To Open 100% Sooner Than Scheduled

Thursday Governor Whitmer announced that she is moving up the day in which Michigan will open back up 100% from Covid-19 restrictions from July 1 to this coming Tuesday. This announcement comes as Michigan’s Covid-19 vaccine dashboard has 60.6% of Michiganders with at least the first dose of a vaccine. This removes mask restrictions and restaurant capacity can return to 100%.
Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Veronica Horn said “We certainly welcome this news and have been working tirelessly to promote vaccinations and getting our businesses fully open.” Horn added “We know that our businesses are doing the utmost to protect themselves, their employees and customers. Our hope is that we can get employment back to full capacity and get this economy back on track.”
Governor Whitmer said “Today is a day that we have all been looking forward to, as we can safely get back to normal day-to-day activities and put this pandemic behind us.” Whitmer said “We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the medical experts and health professionals who stood on the front lines to keep us all safe. And we are incredibly thankful to all of the essential workers who kept our state moving. Thanks to the millions of Michiganders who rolled up their sleeves to get the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine, we have been able to make these changes ahead of schedule. Our top priority going forward is utilizing the federal relief funding in a smart, sustainable way as we put Michigan back to work and jumpstart our economy. We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ensure that Michigan’s families, small businesses, and communities emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever before.”