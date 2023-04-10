State to Lower Flags to Half-Staff in Memory of Bay City Soldier

All U.S. and Michigan flags at the Capitol Complex and public buildings will be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday.

By order of Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the flags are lowered in remembrance of U.S. Army soldier Braden Robert Peltier. Braden was from Bay City, and he passed away last week at 23. He was fatally shot by an unknown suspect in Colorado Springs, Colorado. His body was returned to Michigan last Thursday, with a procession from Detroit to West Branch. The flags are lowered to honor his service.

Flags will go back to full staff on Wednesday.