State to Distribute 50k At-Home COVID-19 Tests

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have announced a program to provide free at-home COVID-19 tests.
In addition to the 4 free tests being distributed by the Federal Government, the program will provide 250,000 tests to 50,000 Michigan homes.
Done in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation; Households in eligible ZIP codes in qualifying counties, including Saginaw and Genesee, can order one test kit with 5 tests inside.
The kits will sent via Amazon shipping and should arrive within one to two weeks of ordering.
MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said in response to the program launch:
“Testing is an important tool to limit the spread of the virus and at-home tests allow individuals to very quickly determine if they are positive for the virus and take actions to isolate and seek treatment if needed.”
Governor Gretchen Whitmer added that while even more tests will be made available in the future, it is important to get tested to help protect against the spread of the virus during the current Omicron variant surge.
For more information you can visit the Project Act website at AccessCovidTests.org.
Individuals without Internet access can contact the Michigan COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136, or call 2-1-1.