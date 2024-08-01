State Theater Sale On Hold After Objections Filed About Bidding Process

The sale of the Bay City State Theater has been placed on hold after bidders for the building filed formal objections to the sale in federal court.

In June, the building was listed for sale at $483,000 after the theater’s Board of Directors filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy following a controversy over the theater’s finances. Three bidders entered the sale: Gregory Gracholski, Jordan Dice, who owns the Midland Mall and Saint Laurent’s Brothers candy store, and James White of Boyne City. After a couple rounds of bidding, a bankruptcy court appointed trustee accepted White’s offer of $630,000 and told the others no more bids were being accepted.

Both Dice and Gracholski have filed objections, saying they were provided confusing and conflicting informamtion about the sale. They say they understood there to be further rounds of bidding, with both claiming they would have placed higher bids. Attorneys for the theater have also objected, saying more funds may have been available if the process were allowed to continue.