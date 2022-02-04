State Suspends Caro Daycare License

A daycare in Caro has been shut down by the state due to a number of violations.
The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) suspended the license of Crystall Lutes following an investigation. Violations included lack of appropriate care and supervision, household member’s suitability and conduciveness to the welfare of children and failure to notify the Department after receiving an allegation of inappropriate contact with a child. Lutes is prohibited from operating a family child care home or accepting children for care. She’s required to inform all parents of children in her care her license is suspended.
LARA has also issued a notice of intent to revoke her license.