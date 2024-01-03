State Senator Kristen McDonald Rivet Announces Congressional Campaign

State Senator Kristen McDonald Rivet is joining the race to represent Michigan’s 8th Congressional District. The former Bay City Commissioner will be running for the Democratic nomination after being elected to the State Senate in 2022.

A mother of six, McDonald Rivet says she hopes she can continue Congressman Dan Kildee’s legacy, working with both parties to address issues affecting families around the state.

McDonald Rivet is the third candidate to throw her hat in the ring for the Democratic nomination, joining Michigan State Board of Education President Pamela Pugh and former Genesee County Democratic Party Chair Dan Moilanen. Republicans Paul Junge from Grand Blanc and Martin Blank from Saginaw have announced their candidacy for the Republican ticket.