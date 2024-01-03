WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

State Senator Kristen McDonald Rivet Announces Congressional Campaign

By jonathan.dent
January 3, 2024 9:35AM EST
Share
State Senator Kristen McDonald Rivet Announces Congressional Campaign
source: Kristen McDonald Rivet for State Senate campaign

State Senator Kristen McDonald Rivet is joining the race to represent Michigan’s 8th Congressional District. The former Bay City Commissioner will be running for the Democratic nomination after being elected to the State Senate in 2022.

A mother of six, McDonald Rivet says she hopes she can continue Congressman Dan Kildee’s legacy, working with both parties to address issues affecting families around the state.

McDonald Rivet is the third candidate to throw her hat in the ring for the Democratic nomination, joining Michigan State Board of Education President Pamela Pugh and former Genesee County Democratic Party Chair Dan Moilanen. Republicans Paul Junge from Grand Blanc and Martin Blank from Saginaw have announced their candidacy for the Republican ticket.

Popular Stories

1

Vehicle Crashes Into Laundromat in Pinconning
2

Poaching Suspect Sought in Isabella County
3

Arrests Made in Thefts from Genesee, Saginaw Counties
4

Pedestrian Killed In Genesee County Crash
5

Catfishing Mom Sentenced In Isabella County Court