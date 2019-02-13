State Senator Ken Horn Open To Working With The Governor

State Senator Ken Horn is taking a wait and see approach to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s first State of the State speech. The Frankenmuth Republican says the Democratic Governor set a positive tone Tuesday while focusing mainly on improving infrastructure and education.

Horn noted he’s already had some initial contacts with Whitmer and is eager to show her some positive education related initiatives in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Horn added he’ll learn more about the Governor’s plans and intentions when she introduces her first budget in March.