State Sen. Ken Horn Named Legislator of the Year
source: Office of Sen. Ken Horn
The Michigan Economic Developers Association (MEDA) recently honored state Sen. Ken Horn, R-Frankenmuth, as the 2020 Legislative Economic Development Champion.
MEDA is a professional society with members throughout the state with the mission to attract and grow businesses, create and retain jobs, and make communities better places to live. The organization said the awards were developed in 2020 by the association to recognize legislators who show a passion for championing economic development work.
Horn was recognized by the organization for his continued support of Michigan businesses and measures that help boost the state’s economy. He was nominated by MEDA members Tyler Rossmaessler, director of economic development, Flint and Genesee Chamber of Commerce; JoAnn Crary, president of Saginaw Future Inc.; and James McBryde, president and CEO, Middle Michigan Development Corporation.
MEDA commended Horn’s work on measures like Good Jobs for Michigan, the Going Pro Talent Fund and his continued support of both skilled trades and the state’s automotive future.
“During my second term as chair of the Senate Economic and Small Business Development Committee, my colleagues and I on the committee have remained focused on turning Michigan around and continuing the state’s strong recovery,” Horn said. “As the state continues to navigate the coronavirus pandemic, I remain focused on fighting for small businesses and ensuring we approve measures that protect both residents and our state’s economy.”