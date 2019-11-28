State Seeks Volunteers To Enhance Snowmobiling Trails
People interested in helping shape and support Michigan’s
snowmobile program and trail opportunities are encouraged to
apply for vacancies on Michigan’s Snowmobile Advisory Work
Group. Applications will be accepted by the state through
December 16th.
Michigan maintains over 6,200 miles of
groomed snowmobile trails.
Resumes can be accepted by e-mail
through CentofaniA@Michigan.gov/snowmobiling.
Openings include a position at large to represent the
statewide interests of residents and visitors.