State Republican Party Members to Face Charges in Clare County

Charges have been brought against three members of the Michigan Republican Party after two altercations at a hotel.

Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis announced that 63-year-old James Chapman has been charged with assault and battery and disturbing the peace after he allegedly kicked Clare County Republican Party Chair Mark DeYoung at the door of a closed meeting in July. Champan has denied starting the scuffle, claiming that DeYoung attempted to punch him first.

Two other local Republican Party officials, Kelly Sackett of Kalamazoo and Melissa Pehlis from Macomb County, were charged with disorderly jostling and disturbing the peace for an incident in April.

All three are awaiting arraignment in Clare County District Court.