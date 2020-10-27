State Representative Brian Elder Reports Threats
State Rep. Brian Elder (source: Michigan House Democrats)
State Rep. Brian Elder (D-Bay City) has reported two threatening phone calls his staff received last week. One call was made to campaign staff and the other to legislative staff, including a threat to “hunt him down and shoot him in the head.” Elder has reported the threats to the House of Representatives Sergeants at Arms and Michigan State Police.
“The Michigan State Police took quick and decisive action with their investigation, and I am grateful for their handling of the matter. I want to make it very clear that every threat made will be reported to law enforcement. It is not normal, and will not become normalized, to deal with our political differences through threats of violence,” said State Representative Brian K. Elder. “We need to be better than this- our kids, our neighborhoods, and our state deserve better than this climate and that starts at the top. When cookie cutter campaigns sling falsehoods that all opposing candidates wish to “defund the police” and “burn the country down,” this is what happens. When the other side is willing to say and do anything and damn the consequences- these are the consequences.”
Elder is in his second term in the Michigan House of Representatives. He is the ranking Democratic member on the House Agriculture Committee, serves on the House Judiciary Committee, the Attorney General’s Elder Abuse Task Force and the Michigan Law Review Commission. He also is the Chair of the Michigan Legislative Labor Caucus. He has been a practicing attorney since 1998.
Elder is running for re-election against Republican challenger Timothy Beson on Nov. 3.
The 96th State House District includes Bangor Township, Bay City, Essexville, Frankenlust Township, Hampton Township, Kawkawlin Township, Merritt Township, Monitor Township, and Portsmouth Township.