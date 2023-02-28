WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

State Rep. Matthew Bierlein Hosting Winter Photo Contest

By News Desk
February 28, 2023 3:00AM EST
Share
State Rep. Matthew Bierlein Hosting Winter Photo Contest
(Getty Images)

State Representative Matthew Bierlein will host a winter photo contest for residents across the 97th House District.

The winning photographer will be invited for a personal tour of the Capitol with Bierlein and have their photograph framed and displayed in his office. Each submission should include the name, address and contact information of the participant, plus the date the photo was taken and where it was taken within the district. All photos must be taken by the individual entering the contest and submitted between now and March 20 for consideration.

Photos may be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to S-1286 House Office Building, P.O. Box 30014, Lansing, MI 48909. Questions can be sent via email or by phone at (517) 373-8962.

Popular Stories

1

Saginaw Township Car vs. Semi Crash Results in Only Minor Injuries
2

Recovery facility to open in Midland
3

Police Arrest Flint Man Suspected of Shooting at Wife in Oakland County
4

One Dead, One Injured in Flint Shootings
5

Iconic Saginaw Coffee Shop Closing