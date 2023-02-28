State Rep. Matthew Bierlein Hosting Winter Photo Contest

(Getty Images)

State Representative Matthew Bierlein will host a winter photo contest for residents across the 97th House District.

The winning photographer will be invited for a personal tour of the Capitol with Bierlein and have their photograph framed and displayed in his office. Each submission should include the name, address and contact information of the participant, plus the date the photo was taken and where it was taken within the district. All photos must be taken by the individual entering the contest and submitted between now and March 20 for consideration.

Photos may be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to S-1286 House Office Building, P.O. Box 30014, Lansing, MI 48909. Questions can be sent via email or by phone at (517) 373-8962.