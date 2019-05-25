State Population Up, But Area Population Down

Census Bureau estimates were recently released for 2018, showing a decline in

population for the Great Lakes Bay Region.

The estimates show between 2017 and 2018, Saginaw County lost about a

thousand residents, down to 190,800, down nearly ten thousand people from

2010. The city of Saginaw was down almost 400 residents from 2017 to 48,323.

Bay County only lost around 200 from 2017 to 103,923. Midland County saw the

fewest losses in the region of less than 50 to 83,209 residents.

Throughout mid Michigan, losses were seen in Genesee, Gratiot, Huron,

Isabella, Lapeer, Sanilac, Shiawassee and Tuscola counties at a total of

nearly 26 hundred. Only three counties saw population increases: Arenac,

Clare and Gladwin with 268 total.

The population of Michigan went up about 20,000 with Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids enjoying most of the growth.