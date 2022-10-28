State Police Troopers to Receive New AEDs

(source: MSP)

Police around the state are receiving new equipment to help people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

The Michigan State Police have acquired 340 new AED’s that are being distributed to troopers across the state. The department purchased the defibrillators using funding made available from position vacancies at a total cost of $486,630.

“A trooper is often the first emergency responder to arrive when someone contacts 911 for a medical emergency. We know moments matter. The faster we can assist, the better the chance of survival,” said Lt. Col. Dale Hinz, commander of the Field Operations Bureau. “Previously, we had far fewer of these lifesaving devices scattered throughout the state.”

Hinz says they receive around 10 of the devices each year through donations, but they were still few and far between in the department.