State Police Troopers Injured in DUI Crash

source: Michigan State Police

The driver of a vehicle that struck two Michigan State Troopers was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

According to State Police, the troopers were assisting the Montcalm County Sheriff’s department with at traffic stop at about 2 a.m. on M-66 near Colby Road south of Stanton when they were struck from behind. One of the troopers was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries to his legs after being pinned temporarily between his patrol vehicle and the sheriff’s car. The second trooper suffered a minor injury but remained at the scene.

There were no other injuries and the incident remains under investigation.