State Police Troopers, Girl Injured in Bay County Crash

Michael Percha
Dec 2, 2021 @ 7:32am
source: Michigan State Police

Two state troopers and a Linwood girl are okay following a crash in Bay County Wednesday, December 1.

Police say the 17-year-old from Linwood was heading west on Linwood Rd. around 7:15 p.m. in a 2004 Pontiac Vibe when she and a state police patrol vehicle crashed at Mackinac Rd. Two troopers were in the vehicle, which was heading south on Mackinac. The girl’s vehicle then crashed into a 2020 Chevy Colorado driven by a 66-year-old Linwood man. The man was not injured. The girl and both troopers suffered minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

Police say speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

