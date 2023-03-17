State Police Troopers Charged with Excessive Use of Force

Three Michigan State Police Troopers have been charged after an alleged excessive use of force incident in Owosso on August 24, 2022.

According to incident reports released by investigators, Troopers Cody Lukas and Ryan Fitzko initiated a traffic stop on a male suspect that they saw riding a bicycle down the middle of the road without lights.

Lukas’s report states that the man refused to stop and resisted arrest, kicking the officers. During the struggle, trooper Justin Simpson arrived to assist. The report says that the man was tased multiple times, punched, and pepper sprayed before being put into handcuffs.

State Police say that Lukas was suspended 6 days later, and Fitzko and Simpson were removed from patrol duties.

All three have now been suspended and are charged with misdemeanor Assault and Battery. Lukas is also charged with Felony Misconduct in Office.

This follows two other excessive use of force cases involving members of the MSP Third District in the last 7 months.