State Police Trooper Shoots Suspect, Case Under Investigation

Michael Percha
Oct 5, 2020 @ 8:04am
The Michigan State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Sunday, October 4 in Flint.

Police were dispatched to the 500 block of E. Gillespie Ave. around 4:30 p.m. after a woman called police for a domestic disturbance. Police say a 28-year-old Burton man was firing a gun into the air outside their home. The man left the house on foot, walking down Esther St.

A state police trooper from the Flint post saw the man on E. Pasadena Ave. and ordered him to the ground. After a brief exchange, police say the trooper shot the man and immediately rendered first aid. The man was taken to a local hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

The trooper has been placed on paid administrative leave while the case is under investigation.

