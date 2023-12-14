State Police Trooper Recovering After Bridgeport Township Shootout, Suspect Dead

A shootout with police in Bridgeport Township Wednesday afternoon resulted in a state police trooper being shot and the suspect killed.

Around 3:30, the State Police Fugitive Team was attempting to arrest a 51-year-old suspect at Miller’s Motel at 4853 Dixie Highway, wanted on a number of felony warrants. However, police say the suspect produced a gun and threatened police, who shot the suspect, then rendered aid. The suspect did not survive his injuries. A detective trooper was struck by gunfire in the exchange and was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw with serious injuries. Doctors were able to successfully treat the trooper, who is recovering after surgery.

Neither the suspect or the trooper have been named at this time.