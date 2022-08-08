State Police Step Up Commercial Vehicle Traffic Enforcement

State police troopers and motor carrier officers are conducting heightened traffic enforcement this week as part of Stay Alive on I-75.

Troopers will be focusing their efforts along the I-75 corridor, focusing mainly on violations by commercial vehicles that are likely to contribute to a crash, including distracted driving, improper passing, speeding, and following too close. However, the enforcement will extend to all vehicles on the roadway, not just commercial vehicles.

The increased police presence and enforcement takes place through Saturday, August 13.