State Police Seize Weapons in Saginaw

Dave Maurer
Jun 12, 2022 @ 9:53pm

Early Saturday morning, Michigan State Troopers made a traffic stop that resulted in the recovery of two semi-automatic rifles and one pistol while they were assigned to patrol in Saginaw.

Investigators said the stop was made around 1:30 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue near Arnold Street. While talking to the driver, a .223 semi-automatic rifle was seen in the backseat floorboard of the vehicle.

When troopers searched the vehicle, they found another rifle, a 9mm pistol under the driver’s seat, and what they suspect to be ecstasy and open intoxicants.

State Police said the driver, a 35-year-old man, is a convicted felon and he has been lodged in jail on multiple felony charges.

