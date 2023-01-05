WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

State Police Seize Drugs During Traffic Stop in Saginaw

January 5, 2023 5:15PM EST
Image of drugs and money seized during traffic stop (MSP)

Police in Saginaw have arrested a suspect after discovering suspected drugs during a traffic stop.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers with the Safe Cities Partnership pulled over a vehicle for an improper turn and lane use near Owen and Rust Streets on Tuesday. They say a search of the vehicle turned up 389 grams of suspected powder cocaine, 5.1 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and a large amount of cash.

The driver was lodged at the Saginaw County Jail.

