State Police Seek New Tips in Hit & Run Death Near CMU

Three years after a Central Michigan University student was killed in a hit & run crash, state police and the victim’s family are refocusing attention on the case. Seventeen-year-old Ryan Tsatsos of Macomb County was walking home from a Halloween party with friends on November 1, 2015, when he was hit on Crawford Road, between Billabrail and Concourse Drive, south of the main CMU campus.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as dark or metallic blue, with some visible damage likely. Police said Tasatsos, who was just two weeks away from his 18th birthday, pushed a young woman out of the way before he was struck and killed.

There is a $10,0000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible. Call Crime Stoppers, 1-800-422-JAIL, if you have any information.