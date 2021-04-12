      Weather Alert

State Police Seek Help Identifying Suspects

Ann Williams
Apr 12, 2021 @ 5:17pm
source: Michigan State Police

Michigan State Police at the Tri-City Post are asking for the public’s help to identify two people wanted for questioning regarding credit card fraud.

Troopers were investigating a report of a stolen purse from a store in Birch Run on December 10, 2020. The next day,  several large purchases were made in Clio using the stolen credit cards. Video surveillance shows a white male and white female subject leaving the store in Clio together after making the purchase. The suspects were driving a black minivan.

If these individuals look familiar or if you have any information about them, you’re asked to contact Tpr. Somers at the MSP Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.

