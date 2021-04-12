State Police Seek Help Identifying Suspects
source: Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police at the Tri-City Post are asking for the public’s help to identify two people wanted for questioning regarding credit card fraud.
Troopers were investigating a report of a stolen purse from a store in Birch Run on December 10, 2020. The next day, several large purchases were made in Clio using the stolen credit cards. Video surveillance shows a white male and white female subject leaving the store in Clio together after making the purchase. The suspects were driving a black minivan.
If these individuals look familiar or if you have any information about them, you’re asked to contact Tpr. Somers at the MSP Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.