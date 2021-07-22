State Police Seek Help Identifying Suspects After Shots Fired on I-75

Michigan State Police at the Tri-City Post are investigating a Thursday morning shooting incident on southbound I-75 near Birch Run, which they believe is tied to other shootings and activity in the city of Saginaw over the past week.
At 5:13 a.m. on July 22, troopers from the Tri-City Post were dispatched to two vehicles that had been shot on the expressway near Birch Run Road. Upon investigating, troopers found that both vehicles had been struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.
Troopers contacted the Saginaw Major Crimes Unit (MCU) for assistance. Detectives confirmed the connection to recent incidents in the city of Saginaw, but said their investigation has been hampered due to a lack of cooperation from witnesses.
Anyone with information or knowledge involving these incidents can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers at 800-422-5245 or contact a detective at Saginaw MCU at 989-759-1289 or reach out via social media at the Saginaw Police Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Saginaw-Police-Department-1447299688837398