State Police Seek Credit Card Fraud Suspect

State Police are asking for help in identifying a credit card fraud suspect. The female suspect’s photo was captured by a surveillance camera at the Kochville Township Office Max store, using a card reported lost or stolen in Bay County.

The card’s owner told police she believed she had misplaced her wallet, but wasn’t sure of the time or location. The card was used at several other stores on the Tittabawassee Road corridor, including Lowe’s and Target.

If you have any information, or recognize the suspect, call the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.