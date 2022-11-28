State Police Searching for Missing Man

Gerald Wade Robertson; Image from Michigan State Police

State Police are asking for help locating a man who went missing Monday morning.

According to police, 61-year-old Gerald Wade Robertson called his daughter, confused of his location. He stated that he was at 8 mile and US-131, but when she arrived he wasn’t there.

Robertson is described as a white male with gray hair, 6 feet 1 inch tall, and weighing 195 pounds. Police say he drives a dark blue 2004 Buick LeSabre.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951.