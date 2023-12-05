WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

State Police Requesting Help Identifying Suspects in Mount Pleasant Shots Fired Report

By jonathan.dent
December 5, 2023 4:11PM EST
Suspect Vehicle in Mount Pleasant Shots Fired (Isabella County Central Dispatch)

Police are asking for help finding suspects after shots were fired near an apartment building in Mount Pleasant.

Authorities say around 3:45 Tuesday morning, troopers responded to the Reserve Apartments at 4205 Collegiate Way for a shots fired complaint. No injuries or property damage were reported.

State Police released pictures of a light-colored SUV in the parking lot, and are requesting help identifying the occupants.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the MSP Mount Pleasant Post at (989) 773-5951.

