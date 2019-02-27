State Police Nab Owosso Man for Online Misconduct

State Police investigators recently arrested an Owosso man for using a computer to accost a minor.

45-year-old Chad Stiff was arraigned Friday, February 22 on charges of using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a minor for immoral purposes. The investigation began when Stiff began communicating online with a detective posing as a child. Police issued a warrant and seized digital evidence from his home.

Police encourage parents to speak with their children on the safe use of the internet. Tips regarding child sexual exploitation can be made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at www.missingkids.org.