WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

State Police K-9 Finds Weapon After Arrest in Bridgeport Township

By News Desk
December 12, 2023 12:30AM EST
Share
State Police K-9 Finds Weapon After Arrest in Bridgeport Township
Michigan State Police Chevrolet Tahoe with New Light (MSP)

Two 18-year-old men were arrested in Bridgeport Township over the weekend thanks to an assist from a state police canine unit.

Police responded to a shots fired call Saturday night and found the suspects, who led police on a brief foot chase. The men were eventually apprehended and arrested. K-9 Rip was able to locate a firearm one of the suspects allegedly threw away during the chase.

Both men were arrested on a charge of felony firearm.

Popular Stories

1

Authorities Looking for Missing Isabella County Teen
2

Police ID Body in Bridgeport Township
3

Body Found in Bridgeport Township
4

Six Suspects Accused of Attempted Robbery Charged Federally
5

Bay City Man Arrested after Police Find Suspected Drugs at Traffic Crash in Tuscola County