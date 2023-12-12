State Police K-9 Finds Weapon After Arrest in Bridgeport Township

Two 18-year-old men were arrested in Bridgeport Township over the weekend thanks to an assist from a state police canine unit.

Police responded to a shots fired call Saturday night and found the suspects, who led police on a brief foot chase. The men were eventually apprehended and arrested. K-9 Rip was able to locate a firearm one of the suspects allegedly threw away during the chase.

Both men were arrested on a charge of felony firearm.